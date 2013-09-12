..."I suggest to you that this opening sentence and quotation should ring sirens amongst fly fishermen who seek the ultimate adventure … Continue reading
Pocket Guide to Balsam Bashing
by Peter Smitham
This tiny tome has found its way neatly into my Barbour jacket along with bird guide and travel binoculars! Ready at hand to identify those international interlopers … Continue reading
Trout from a Boat
by Peter Smitham
One look at the cover showing a grinning Dennis Moss with a substantial brown trout in both hands, and you instinctively know that this is going to be ‘one of those books!’ Further investigation proves that assumption to be spot on! … Continue reading
Comparadun
by Raif Killips
Uses: The Comparadun is best in medium to slow flows where a low profile pattern is required. Used in mayfly hatches, it sits with the body on or in the meniscus and can often induce a strike where a heavier dressed pattern … Continue reading
Brown Salmon
by Raif Killips
Science has shown that given the opportunity transgenic Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) can in principal, cross breed with wild brown trout (Salmo trutta). This scientific paper explains how technically, GM and wild fish, in this case brown trout, can hybridize. … Continue reading
Fishing with Emma
by Peter Smitham
As a young angler I was brought up on a diet of books illustrated by Bernard Venables and Keith Linsell, also a few second rate others. So I was a little sceptical about reviewing ‘Fishing with Emma’. I was concerned … Continue reading
Flycasting Skills
by Peter Smitham
If, like me, your fly casting is of dubious quality, making you look more like a lion tamer with a whip, then this book is for you! More than that, this volume is for anyone who has any pretensions of … Continue reading
Chalk Stream Fly Fishing
by Peter Smitham
This anthology is a collection of 12 essays eloquently written by members of the Salisbury and District Angling Club. A tremendous amount of knowledge and experience is to be found in these pages, the subjects covered ranging from ecology, river … Continue reading
Western Adventure
by Norm Crisp
For tips on planning a fishing venture in the American West read on… When most people think of fly fishing the American West, rivers like the Madison, Yellowstone, Colorado, Green and the Big Hole are the first that come to … Continue reading
Whitlock’s Mouserat
by Raif Killips
Uses: In the first instance Dave Whitlock’s Mouserat was developed for largemouth bass. Amongst categories of bass flies this is known as a slider. As well as working for largemouth, Whitlock’s mouse pattern is effective for pike, chub, and several species … Continue reading
Movember
by Raif Killips
Over time our average age has increased. In many ways public health has improved. However, by law of averages amongst the contributors to this website at least 6 will at some point in their lifetime suffer with cancer. Amongst men … Continue reading
Robert Bateman
by Raif Killips
“We’re catching fish down in South America like anchovies and all kinds of things like that and processing it to feed to other fish. It’s a mug’s game. You actually lose in the food chain. We shouldn’t be doing that. … Continue reading